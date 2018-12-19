UB gets its quarterback with last-minute decision

The University at Buffalo has found its quarterback in the Class of 2019.

Trevor Bycznski, a three-star recruit from Berea-Midpark High in the Cleveland suburbs, flipped from his commitment to Rice and signed with UB on Wednesday, the first day of the three-day early signing period.

Bycznski, who is 6-5 and 220 pounds, visited UB last spring, but committed to Rice in late June after Oviedo (Fla.) quarterback Morgan Mitchell committed to UB.

Bycznski said UB's coaches contacted him Tuesday to let him know that a quarterback had decommited from the incoming class, and offered Bycznski a spot in the class.

"Last night was a long, thoughtful night, between trying to make that decision," Bycznski said. "I talked to my parents, to my friends and to (Midpark) coach (Jon) Hunek, to figure out what was best for me and best for what I want to do. At the end of the day, Buffalo won out."

Mitchell had been a silent commit to UB since June, but decided on Tuesday that he was not going to sign. UB then turned its attention back to Byczsnski.

Bycznski threw for more than 3,000 yards with 26 touchdowns and five interceptions and ran for another 12 touchdowns at Midpark High. He is ranked as the No. 82 pro-style quarterback in the nation and No. 73 player overall in Ohio, according to 247Sports.

"I’m a pocket, pro-style quarterback, but if I have to run, I will run," Bycznski said. "I can make all the throws on the field, without a doubt, and I can get away from pressure and run."

UB also added two additional recruits to its signing-day haul that had been listed at 15 players including junior college defensive tackle Ron McGee and Florida wide receiver Trevor Wilson.

McGee is listed as 6-3 and 295.

Wilson is a teammate of another UB signee, outside linebacker Kyler Laing, at Godby High in Tallahassee, Fla.