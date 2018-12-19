BONDARENKO, Petro

BONDARENKO - Petro December 18, 2018. Loving father of Taras, Andrij (Debbie), Krystyna and Bohdan (Kathleen) Bondarenko. Dear grandfather of five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Wolodymyr Bondarenko. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave. on Thursday from 4 to 7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11 AM. Petro proudly served in the 25th Infantry of US Army in the Korean War. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Petro's memory to Ukranian-American Civic Center, Inc. (205 Military Road, Buffalo, NY 14207). Please share condolences www.mertzfh.com