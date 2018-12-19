[BN] Blitz newsletter: Kyle Williams, Jerry Hughes named Pro Bowl alternates

The Bills were shut out from the 2018 Pro Bowl selections, which were announced Tuesday night.

Not a single player was selected to represent the AFC at the league's all-star game, though that could change once players from other teams decline their invitations or are forced to pull out due to a Super Bowl appearance or an injury.

In that event, defensive tackle Kyle Williams will likely be the first Bill up. Vic Carucci reported that Williams was named a first alternate, according to a team source. He added that defensive end Jerry Hughes was named a fourth alternate.

But even if no Bills end up at the game, the franchise will still have a presence at the event: Hall-of-Fame quarterback Jim Kelly will be an honorary co-captains for the AFC team.

Canisius grad scores touchdown: Panthers tight end Chris Manhertz, who played basketball at Canisius College, scored the first touchdown of his career (and of his life) during Monday Night Football. The 50-yard score was part of a trick play, with running back Christian McCaffrey throwing the pass. Manhertz has an incredible story: Despite having a brother who played Division II football, Manhertz himself never even put on shoulder pads until after college. He trained with Canisius High School coaches after finishing his college basketball career and got a tryout with the Bills through his agent, ADPRO Sports president Ron Raccuia. He signed a reserve/futures contract with the Bills in December 2014, but when that didn't work out, he landed with the Saints and played there for part of the season. After the Saints cut him, Manhertz signed with the Panthers and has been there for three years. He entered Monday night's game with four catches for 29 yards in his career/lifetime before hauling in the 50-yard touchdown.

Bills sign receiver Victor Bolden off 49ers' practice squad: With Marcus Murphy going to injured reserve, the Bills had a roster opening and brought in a receiver, which could be a good sign for LeSean McCoy and/or Chris Ivory to return from injury this week.

Inside the numbers of Robert Foster's rise: Foster went undrafted, but has two critical components to becoming a useful NFL receiver: blazing speed and his quarterback's trust. Foster owns an 83.6 grade from Pro Football Focus since Week 10, which ranks him among the NFL's best wide receivers over that span.

Tremaine Tracker: Bills' rookie LB Tremaine Edmunds didn't have Matt Milano next to him on Sunday, but he still played well, continuing his strong rookie campaign.

Bills' Electric Company center Mike Montler dies at age 74: Montler was a member of the Bills' famed offensive line that blocked for O.J. Simpson's 2,000-yard season.

