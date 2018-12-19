Share this article

print logo
Buffalo's pass rush performed much better against Matthew Stafford and the Lions' offensive line in Week 15 than it did against Sam Darnold and the Jets in Week 14. (Getty Images)

Bills' pass rush jumps into top 5 in defensive pressure rate after game vs. Lions

| Published | Updated

Although the Buffalo Bills did not sack the opposing quarterback for the second consecutive week on Sunday, Buffalo's pass rush performed much better against Matthew Stafford and the Lions' offensive line in Week 15 than it did against Sam Darnold and the Jets in Week 14.

According to Pro Football Focus, Buffalo pressured Detroit's quarterback on 13 of his 29 drop backs, which equates to a 44.8 percent pressure rate.

In the last two games, the the Bills have pressured the opposing signal-caller on 20 of 54 drop backs, good for a 37 percent pressure rate.

Against the Lions, Jerry Hughes once again led the Bills in pressures, with five. Shaq Lawson had four quarterback pressures. Kyle Williams had three.

Heading into Week 16's game against the Patriots, the Bills are fifth in defensive pressure rate with a percentage of 36.9. The league pressure-rate average is now 33.5 percent, up from 33.4 percent following Week 14.

The Lions were able to pressure quarterback Josh Allen on 11 of his 29 drop backs, or 37.9 percent. Allen was credited for three pressures (holding the ball too long or drifting into pressure). Dion Dawkins allowed three quarterback hurries.

Buffalo's next opponent, the New England Patriots, are in 12th place in defensive pressure rate at 35.3 percent. Quarterback Tom Brady has been pressured just 25.3 percent of the time (136 of 537 drop backs) this season.

Here's the updated team defensive pressure rate list:

Pressures Drop Backs faced Pressure Rate
Los Angeles Rams 211 526 40.11406844
Philadelphia Eagles 238 619 38.44911147
Green Bay Packers 201 526 38.21292776
Minnesota Vikings 192 510 37.64705882
Buffalo Bills 179 484 36.98347107
Baltimore Ravens 205 556 36.8705036
New York Jets 203 553 36.70886076
Jacksonville Jaguars 173 479 36.11691023
Pittsburgh Steelers 204 567 35.97883598
Chicago Bears 220 614 35.83061889
San Francisco 49ers 194 545 35.59633028
New England Patriots 208 588 35.37414966
Kansas City Chiefs 222 629 35.29411765
Carolina Panthers 187 538 34.75836431
Washington Redskins 187 550 34
New Orleans Saints 192 565 33.98230088
Denver Broncos 186 558 33.33333333
Dallas Cowboys 172 517 33.2688588
Los Angeles Chargers 174 537 32.40223464
Miami Dolphins 163 507 32.14990138
Indianapolis Colts 175 545 32.11009174
Cincinnati Bengals 173 551 31.39745917
Houston Texans 183 589 31.06960951
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 160 517 30.94777563
Tennessee Titans 165 536 30.78358209
Arizona Cardinals 160 524 30.53435115
New York Giants 158 519 30.44315992
Seattle Seahawks 159 525 30.28571429
Detroit Lions 137 467 29.33618844
Atlanta Falcons 160 547 29.25045704
Cleveland Browns 187 641 29.17316693
Oakland Raiders 100 446 22.42152466

Story topics: / / /

There are no comments - be the first to comment