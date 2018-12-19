Bills' pass rush jumps into top 5 in defensive pressure rate after game vs. Lions

Although the Buffalo Bills did not sack the opposing quarterback for the second consecutive week on Sunday, Buffalo's pass rush performed much better against Matthew Stafford and the Lions' offensive line in Week 15 than it did against Sam Darnold and the Jets in Week 14.

According to Pro Football Focus, Buffalo pressured Detroit's quarterback on 13 of his 29 drop backs, which equates to a 44.8 percent pressure rate.

In the last two games, the the Bills have pressured the opposing signal-caller on 20 of 54 drop backs, good for a 37 percent pressure rate.

Against the Lions, Jerry Hughes once again led the Bills in pressures, with five. Shaq Lawson had four quarterback pressures. Kyle Williams had three.

Heading into Week 16's game against the Patriots, the Bills are fifth in defensive pressure rate with a percentage of 36.9. The league pressure-rate average is now 33.5 percent, up from 33.4 percent following Week 14.

The Lions were able to pressure quarterback Josh Allen on 11 of his 29 drop backs, or 37.9 percent. Allen was credited for three pressures (holding the ball too long or drifting into pressure). Dion Dawkins allowed three quarterback hurries.

Buffalo's next opponent, the New England Patriots, are in 12th place in defensive pressure rate at 35.3 percent. Quarterback Tom Brady has been pressured just 25.3 percent of the time (136 of 537 drop backs) this season.

Here's the updated team defensive pressure rate list: