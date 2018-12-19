Toast to the holidays with local beer as a last-minute gift option

Beer drinkers are pretty easy to shop for when it comes to filling the space under the Christmas tree. Buying beer for the beer lover in your life does not have to be impersonal, and honestly, it’s far more personal than a gift card or cash. (If a gift card is your preferred option, however, you can grab a gift card to Consumer’s Beverages, Aurora Brew Works, Brewed & Bottled or any one of the area's tremendous bottle shops, as well as to any brewery.)

And if you want to be the toast of your holiday party or a friend's holiday party, grab something fresh and local. Here are some of the many available options.

Visit Community Beer Works’ new home at 520 7th St. and pick up four packs of Thick & Sticky Double IPA or Let’s Go Pils Pilsner, or six packs of CBW's classic Whale Brown Ale or That IPA.

At Resurgence Brewing, you can find fresh four packs of CitMo IPA and Sponge Candy Stout. At Big Ditch Brewing the cooler is always stocked with fresh Hayburner IPA and Deep Cut Double IPA. You can also grab six packs of Zeal! IPA and Spot Coffee Stout at Flying Bison in Larkinville. Thin Man on Elmwood has a fresh stock of Trial By Wombat New England IPA in house and Pressure Drop Brewing in the Old First Ward carries a few options including Buckstar Coffee and Cream Porter and Brothers Gotta Hug IPA (Resurgence Collaboration) in cans.

In East Aurora, 42 North Brewing is always flush with cans of Borderland IPA and Asylum Porter. At 12 Gates Brewing in Williamsville, you can purchase six packs and cases of West Coast-style IPA and Cherry Vanilla Wheat. Wilson’s Woodcock Brothers carries a fresh stock of Niagara Lager and Woodcock IPA (XPA 16 will be released on Dec. 22).

In the Southtowns, find six packs of Oatmeal Milk Stout and Small Town Saison at Hamburg Brewing.

Bottles of barrel-aged delights including Commiseration (Bourbon BA Imperial Stout) and Rhiskey Business (Rye Whiskey BA Pale Ale) await in Westfield at Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing. Further south in Lakewood, Southern Tier Brewing has plenty of six packs of 2XMas, Nu Skool IPA and 2XIPA, as well as four packs of Paradox of the Powerful Double IPA. Don’t sleep on Ellicottville either, as both Ellicottville Brewing (Lloyd’s Christmas Ale, Foggy Style IPA) and Steelbound Brewery (Our Cream Pie Mexican Coconut Cream Stout) carry to-go options as well.

If bottles and cans aren’t your thing, remember that you can always purchase fresh crowlers and growlers of most any local offering you can find on tap.