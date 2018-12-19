AUGEROT, Marilyn J. (Nigh)

87 of Lockport, NY on December 16, 2018. Wife of the late Roger Augerot; dear mother of late son Michael (Joan) Dugan; Eileen Dugan Walker and Neil (Dawn) Dugan; loving grandmother of Amanda, Nicholas, Colin, Ryan, Patrick, and late Benjamin; and sister of the late Clifford Nigh. Visitation at the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, 2436 Niagara Road, (Bergholz) in Wheatfield, on Thursday, 4-8 PM. Services on Friday, at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. A private interment with family will be in Niagara Falls Memorial Park. Please share condolences at www.duboisfuneral.com