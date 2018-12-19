ARNOLD, Joan M. (Crawford)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 16, 2018. Devoted mother of Frederick, Jonah, and Ebony Arnold; cherished grandmother of Montel, Cornel, and Jael; survived by siblings Ena Hartman, Andrewnette Archer, Carolyn Lopez, and Donald Crawford; also survived by a host of other loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-7 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 685 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo, on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com