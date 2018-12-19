Amerks blow three-goal lead, lose at home to Belleville

Stuart Percy and Paul Carey scored third period goals and the Belleville Senators snapped out of their four-game losing streak and defeated the Rochester Americans, 5-4, Thursday night before 2,865 at Blue Cross Arena.

It was perhaps the Amerks' most disappointing loss of the season because they led 3-0 in the first period and 4-1 early in the second period. Belleville, though, scored the last four goals of the game.

Goals by Victor Olofsson, Eric Cornel and C.J. Smith got Rochester in front after 11:45 had been played. Max McCormick (power play) scored for the Sens before the first period was over but Olofsson got that one back when he scored at `1:24 of the second period with assists from Rasmus Asplund and Zach Redmond.

That was it for Rochester. Rudolfs Balcers (power play) and Aaron Luchuk scored to draw the Senators within one before the end of the second period. Percy tied it with the 2:43 left in the third and Carey got his fifth with 1:45 to go with Percy getting one of the assists.

Carey, who also had an assist, was the First Star. Percy was the second star. Rochester defenseman Matt Tennyson had three assists to get the third star.

Scott Wedgewood made 33 saves for Rochester. Filip Gustavsson took over in goal for the Senators after Marcus Hogberg gave up three goals in 11:00 and stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced the rest of the way.

Rochester (18-8-2) still owns a five-point lead in the North Division of the AHL over second place Utica Comets (15-13-3) who were off Wednesday night.

The Amerks will be home for a two-game series against Hartford on Friday and Saturday night.