WINTERBERGER, Doris R. (Reilly)

WINTERBERGER - Doris R. (nee Reilly)

Formerly of Utica, NY and currently of Clarence, NY, passed away December 16, 2018. Predeceased by the love of her life, Ernest Massaro. Beloved mother of Wendy W. Knoell and the late Leonard E. Winterberger. Cherished grandmother of Alan, Kurt (Melinda), Kristian, and Lauren Knoell. Dear sister of Donald (Lynne) Reilly. Aunt of Colleen (William) Phelps, Scott (Christine) Reilly, and Shannon Reilly. Also survived by four great-nieces, the family of Ernest Massaro and her longtime friend Vera Sadallah of Utica, NY, Joan and Ron Smith of Vero Beach, FL., and Ruth Haas of Clarence, NY. The family would like to thank Doris' longtime devoted friend Rosemond Ruhland for all of her friendship and compassion. Doris was the retired Chief Clerk for the Utica City Court. The family will be present Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street (near Harris Hill), where a Funeral will be held Thursday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations in Doris' memory may be made to the charity of your choice. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com