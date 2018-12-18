Horizon medical director arrested for allegedly importing cocaine and heroin

The medical director of Horizon Health and Renaissance Addiction Services was arrested Monday at his Hamburg residence and charged with importation of a controlled substance.

The arrest of Dr. Torin J. Finver, 54, was announced by the the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Finver is on the faculty of the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and has a practice at UBMD Family Medicine that focuses on treating patients with substance dependency and on preventing addiction, according to his faculty profile on UB's website.

If convicted on the charge, Finver faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

UB spokesman John Della Contrada on Tuesday said that, while Finver is on the faculty of the medical school, he has no other duties at UB.

"The university is aware of Dr. Finver's arrest and is gathering more information," Della Contrada said in a written statement offered to local media.

"At this time, the university has no reason to believe that the charges are related to Dr. Finver's duties at the university. The university has a process in place to address instances where an employee is accused of a crime. We will take necessary steps to respond, with the understanding that all people accused of a crime are presumed innocent unless proven guilty," Della Contrada added.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on Nov. 21, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted a padded mailer that was addressed to Finver's residence and later learned that the sender information indicating it was mailed from Germany was fictitious. Inside the parcel were three grams of a white powdery substance, which tested positive for cocaine, prosecutors said.

After U.S. Postal Inspectors intercepted another suspicious package addressed to Finver on Dec. 10, a search warrant was executed. Prosecutors said that parcel contained three small envelopes with a brown rock-like substance, which tested positive for heroin.

Two similar packages addressed to Finver were intercepted on Dec. 12 and 15, and a subsequent search warrant was executed. The substances inside one of them tested positive for cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The second parcel remained in the custody of law enforcement, prosecutors said.

On Monday, law enforcement conducted a controlled delivery of one of the packages to Finver's residence, replacing the cocaine with fake drugs. A federal search warrant was executed on Finver's residence, after which he was arrested and taken into police custody, said prosecutors.

Finver made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and was released on conditions, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Finver is not treating patients at Horizon currently, according to a Horizon spokeswoman.