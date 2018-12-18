Two teen Town of Lockport boys reported missing

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Tuesday requested the public's help in locating two teenage boys reported missing from the Town of Lockport.

Dominic McIntyre, 15, was last seen Monday, according to the Sheriff's Office. He is described as 5 feet tall, 150 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes. Dominic has ties to Rochester, the Sheriff's Office said. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and tan, khaki pants.

Joshua Sumeriski, also 15, was last seen on Monday, as well, the Sheriff's Office said. Joshua is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 185 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Joshua also was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and tan, khaki pants, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Those with information about either or both boys' whereabouts are being asked to contact Sheriff's Office Investigator Scott Gebhardt at 438-3337 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays, or the Sheriff's Office at 438-3393 anytime.