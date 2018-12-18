Trump Foundation to close in deal with New York AG

By Shane Goldmacher

NEW YORK – The Donald J. Trump Foundation has agreed to close following a court decision that allowed a lawsuit against the foundation to move forward, the New York attorney general’s office announced Tuesday.

The attorney general, Barbara Underwood, accused the foundation of “a shocking pattern of illegality” that was “willful and repeated” and included unlawfully coordinating with Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“This amounted to the Trump Foundation functioning as little more than a checkbook to serve Mr. Trump’s business and political interests,” Underwood said.

She has sought to bar Trump and his three eldest children from serving on the boards of other New York charities in the future. The foundation’s remaining assets are to be redistributed.

Underwood’s office sued the Donald J. Trump Foundation in June, charging it with “improper and extensive political activity, repeated and willful self-dealing transactions, and failure to follow basic fiduciary obligations or to implement even elementary corporate formalities required by law.”