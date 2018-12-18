Troubles multiply for Jamestown man after police officers recognize him

A Jamestown man already was in trouble when officers on patrol spotted him getting out of a vehicle in the 800 block of Jefferson Street about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Jamestown Police reported the officers were aware that James A. Grant, 55, was the object of multiple outstanding Jamestown City Court warrants. He was taken into custody without incident.

According to the report, the officers then determined that Grant also was in violation of an order of protection, since he was supposed to stay away from two females who were in the vehicle with him.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense and the charges on the City Court warrants. He is held in Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment in City Court.