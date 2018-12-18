Tremaine Tracker: Bills' rookie LB plays well without Matt Milano next to him

It was the second consecutive game with eight total tackles for Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions, and he added two more impact tackles to his rookie-season resume in the Bills' victory over Detroit.

Edmunds had two impact tackles for the first time since the win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.

Range tackles Impact tackles Initial contact plays vs. Lions 1 2 0

In his first game without Matt Milano next to him in Buffalo's linebacker corp, Edmunds held his own against oncoming lead blockers, and actually defeated a block and got to the ball carrier for the tackle near the line of scrimmage.

His "no-shed" plays are still well outpacing his "block-shed" tackles this season, however.

Block-shed tackles No-shed Missed tackles vs. Lions 1 2 0

After not registering a quarterback pressure for the second time in his pro career last week against the Jets, Edmunds generated one hurry of Matthew Stafford as a blitzer. He also altered another throw, as his huge wingspan forced a high toss that ultimately fell incomplete.

Pressures per pass-rush snaps Pass breakups Receptions/yards allowed in coverage vs. Lions 1/6 0 1/0

Edmunds has 14 impact tackles on the season, which are the 12th-most among all off-ball linebackers. Among rookies at his position, Edmunds' figure only trails Darius Leonard of the Colts. Here's how he's fared this year heading into Week 16's matchup in New England against the Patriots.

Range tackles Impact tackles Initial contact plays Through Week 15 27 14 5

Block-shed tackles No-shed Missed tackles Through Week 15 14 24 15