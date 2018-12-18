Travis Scott brings 'Astroworld' to Buffalo

Buffalo is among the new dates announced by Houston rapper Travis Scott for the second leg of his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here" tour. The show is set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at KeyBank Center.

Tickets are $129.95, $99.95, $79.95, $59.95 and $39.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 20 at the KeyBank Center box office, at tickets.com, or by calling 888-223-6000. A random handbill policy is in effect and a limited number of handbills are now available.

A special presale is on for American Express® card members through 10 p.m. Dec. 19. A limited number of LaneOne VIP Packages will also be available, including First On Floor access, special seats, transportation and preferred entrance.

The musician, songwriter and producer's live shows have been drawing rave reviews with Billboard writing, "Travis Scott's penchant for raging, off-the-wall live shows have become an essential part of his career." And Rolling Stone event went so far as to proclaim "Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' tour is the greatest show on Earth."

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Berman Webster II, has also been in the news for dating reality star Kylie Jenner in 2018. They had a daughter, Stormi Webster, earlier this year.