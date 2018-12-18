THOMSON, Elaine E. (Baker)

Of Derby, NY, December 17, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Jack Thomson; loving mother of Cheryl (Noel) Galluch and the late Linda (Allen) Williams; loving grandmother of the late Necole Galluch; dearest sister of Ruth Baker, Gordon (Linda) Baker, Audrey (late Jack) Hughes and Sandra (Larry) Klice; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday, from 4-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) and where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday morning at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Elaine's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com