Tappo to celebrate winter with rooftop igloo dining

Would you like to eat dinner with a snowstorm whirling around your table?

That’s one of the notions that prompted developer Rocco Termini to begin installing igloos on the roof of Tappo, his Italian restaurant on Ellicott Street.

Six heated geodesic domes, each holding a table of eight, will be available for reservation on New Year’s Eve, Termini said.

“You’ll be able to watch the ball drop from your table on the roof of Tappo,” he said.

Termini said he saw the structures in use in Wisconsin. “If they’re celebrating winter, we should be celebrating winter.”

The Garden Igloos being installed are plastic, 12 feet in diameter, and have a zippered door. “It’s not going to be 80 degrees in there, but it’ll be 65,” he said.

The igloos are being set up on the rooftop this week. Then it’s time for trial runs, heater installation and testing, Termini said

“We’re going to start seating people in these New Year’s Eve, so you can watch the ball drop and the fireworks on the roof,” he said. “But they’ll be there until the spring – we’re going to have them all winter.”

The Tappo roof igloos will give Buffalonians another way to celebrate winter, Termini said. “We just complain about snow. This will give you a chance to dine in the middle of it.”

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.