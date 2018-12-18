SPRUCE, Joseph D.

SPRUCE - Joseph D. December 13, 2018. Beloved son of Lisa Marshall (Leonard Bruno); loving brother of Jennifer, James and Jessica Marshall; uncle of Sowen and Ariella; grandson of Robert and Margaret Marshall; partner of Will Brown; devoted daddy to his loving dogs; and also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. The family will be present at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Highway (at Bailey), on Wednesday from 4:00 - 8:15 PM, where a Funeral Service will follow at 8:15 PM.