SCHNEEGOLD, Darlene D. (Schrage)

SCHNEEGOLD - Darlene D. (nee Schrage)

Of Amherst, entered into rest December 16, 2018. Devoted mother of Gary (RoseAnn) Schneegold, Rick (Annie) Schneegold, Jim Schneegold, Mark (Maryanne) Schneegold, and the late Robert (Helen) Schneegold; also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com