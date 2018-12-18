RUSSO, Marie "Mickey" (LaGreca)

Of Cheektowaga, NY on December 16, 2018 at the age of 84. Wife of the late Salvatore J. Russo; mother of three daughters, Anita (Michael) Kliber of Charlotte, NC, Annette (David) Phillips of East Aurora, Diane (Brian) Guy of West Seneca; grandmother to seven beautiful grandchildren, Nicholas (Lizz Schumer) Guy, Jake (Nicole Fix) Bearfield, Ryan (Holly) Taughrin, Katelin Guy, Chase Kliber, Storm Phillips, Dominic Phillips; great-grandmother to Ainslee and Juliet Taughrin. Predeceased by three brothers and one sister. In place of a Memorial Service, Mickey has chosen to celebrate her life by donating selflessly to the University of Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. She hopes that her life will help researchers find treatments and cures for others. In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice Buffalo at www.hospicebuffalo.com/giving