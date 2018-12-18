RUDNICK, Ronald Nelson "Ron"

Loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, November 18, 2018 in Charlottesville, VA at the age of 68. Ron was born on October 24, 1950 to Harry and Dolores Rudnick and raised in South Buffalo with his sister Carol. He attended Baker Victory High School before matriculating at Murray State University in KY where he played basketball and baseball. He obtained his Master's degree in education at Canisius College. He was a certified tennis Professional through the USTA, using his credentials to become Head Tennis Professional at the Buffalo Hilton and Orchard Park Country Club. He was also a teacher and coach in the Buffalo Public School system until his retirement in 2012. Ron married Karen Joanne Lachina on August 30, 1980. He raised two sons, Ryan and Sean. Upon his retirement, he moved to Charlottesville, VA where he took an active role in raising his grandson Anthony. The happiness he derived from spending time with his grandchildren was unmatched. When not spending time with his family, he could be found on the golf course pursuing his other great passion. He touched countless lives as a family man, friend, teacher, coach, teammate, coworker, and golf buddy. He was grateful for the positive influence he had on so many. Ron is survived by his wife Karen; his sons Ryan and Sean (Lindsay); his grandchildren Anthony and Reese; his sister, Carol (Terrence); his nieces Megan and Rachael; nephew Jordan; brother-in-law Anthony, and sister-in-law Kathy. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:15 AM, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church located at 450 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220.