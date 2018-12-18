Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 18, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark, born on this date in 1927, “A right is not what someone gives you; it’s what no one can take from you.”

• • •

HELPING OUT – It’s not too late to donate to the Buffalo Psychiatric Center’s annual holiday gift drive to benefit its inpatients. Gifts can be dropped off through Thursday at the switchboard in the Strozzi Building at 400 Forest Ave.

Especially appreciated will be clothing, including coats, gloves, slippers and pajamas, as well as watches, costume jewelry, movie DVDs, art supplies, puzzles and games, playing cards, paperback books, adult coloring books and personal care items in plastic bottles. For info, call 816-2440.

• • •

JOINT VENTURE – “A European Christmas” brings the Chopin Singing Society together with the Amherst Chamber Ensembles Chamber Orchestra in a concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster. The program includes Kolenda selections of Polish Christmas carols. Admission is free.

• • •

HOLIDAY HARMONY – The American Caroling Company, a local quartet that dresses in 19th century finery to perform Christmas favorites, will be featured in this week’s free Wednesday noon concert in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave.

• • •

RETUNED – The South Buffalo Fresh Air Music Club, which meets monthly to promote music and group singing, had to postpone its third annual Christmas Singalong last week due to a death in a member’s family. Now it’s been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Adolf’s Old First Ward Tavern, 555 South Park Ave. near Hamburg Street.

Special guest will be fabled choirmaster Monsignor Leo J. McCarthy. Admission is free. Donations will be taken for the Sister Celeste South Buffalo Community Table.

• • •

STOCKING STUFFER – Tickets are now on sale for the eighth annual Niagara Wine and Beer Tasting Fest from 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Kenan Center Arena, 195 Beattie Ave., Lockport. Six local wineries, nine breweries, and many artisan and specialty food makers and restaurants will be featured.

Tickets are $30, $75 for VIPs, and include a souvenir glass, a tasting journal and a $5 food voucher for one of the restaurant vendors. VIPs also receive reserved parking, early admission at 4 p.m., $1 off wine by the bottle before 5 p.m. and a gift bag.

Tickets are available at the Kenan Center Business Office, 433 Locust St., at the arena or online at niagarabeerandwinefest.org. Designated drivers are admitted for $10 at the door and get complimentary non-alcoholic beverages.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Chad Kujawa, Lisabeth Abt Pieters, Theresa Harris-Tigg, Anthony Conte, Kristie Kantor, Vicki Makowski, Eileen Bender, Carol Kolodziej, Tracy Krug, Natalie McNamara, Karys Brown and Elizabeth Jones.

