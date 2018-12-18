PRISHEL, Rosemary (Schwab)

December 17, 2018. Wife of the late Ronald; dear mother of Ronald, Lisa Prishel, and the late Jacqueline Jachim; loving grandmother of Nicole Jachim; great-grandmother of Devin, Ayden, and Dominic; great-great-grandmother of Kyla; sister of the late Richard Schwab; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, Thursday at 9 AM. No prior visitation. Rosemary was director and owner of Helping Hands Learning Center in Depew. Condolences shared at www.pacerfuneralhome.com