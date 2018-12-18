O'LAY, Joan G. "Joni" (Perry)

O'LAY - Joan G. "Joni" (nee Perry)

Age 81, of North Tonawanda, suddenly December 14, 2018. She was the daughter of the late John F. and Hazel (Andrus) Perry. Beloved wife of Lawrence O'Lay. Dear mother of Mark (Karen) O'Lay, Scott (Jacqueline) O'Lay and Christopher O'Lay. Grandmother of Ryan, Shaun, Erin, Austin, and Aiden; great-grandmother of Ariana. Sister of Donald (Elyse) Perry, Margaret (James) Carney, Susan (Ronald) Puff, Maureen (George) Potent, April (Robert) Proefrock, and the late Kathleen Rastelli; aunt of many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Fretthold Funeral Home Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda, at a time to be announced. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com