Northtown Automotive buys Jaguar Buffalo from West Herr

The region's lone Jaguar dealership has changed hands.

Northtown Automotive has bought Jaguar Buffalo from West Herr Automotive Group. Terms were not disclosed.

Jaguar Buffalo is located on Campbell Boulevard, just off Millersport Highway in Amherst. Northtown will move the Jaguar operations to its Porsche, Land Rover and Volvo complex at 8135 Main St. in Clarence, with plans to open a standalone Jaguar dealership sometime in the future.

“We’re excited to offer our customers a luxury brand that balances vehicle design, performance and function with the utmost care and respect for owners, rivaling all makes in the luxury category,” said, Harold Erbacher, Northtown's chief operating officer.

West Herr said its decision to sell was driven by the manufacturer's requirements to remodel the facility and align with its strategy to have Land Rover and Jaguar represented at a single dealership in the area. Jaguar is part of Jaguar Land Rover, a British automaker that is owned by India-based Tata Motors.

West Herr had owned a Jaguar franchise since 1995. "The store has always performed at the highest level and has been recognized as such with Jaguar on multiple occasions," West Herr said. The dealer group said the majority of its Jaguar sales and service employees will stay with West Herr at other locations.

West Herr has a Ford and Lincoln dealership across Campbell Boulevard from Buffalo Jaguar, and will expand those operations into the former Jaguar Buffalo location.

Northtown recently added a Genesis franchise and has upgraded a host of its dealerships along Sheridan Drive in Amherst. West Herr, the state's largest auto dealer group, recently acquired Mullane Motors, a Lockport dealership that sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles.

Through November, 106 new Jaguars were sold in the region this year, according to the Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association. For all of 2017, 206 new Jaguars were sold.

The only two other Jaguar dealerships in upstate New York are in Rochester and Albany.

As part of West Herr's deal with Northtown, West Herr was awarded development rights for Jaguar Land Rover in Syracuse. West Herr said it will continue to evaluate that option in 2019.