Niagara County police dog to receive donated body armor

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office police dog, Chief, will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation in memory of a longtime member of the department.

The body armor, which is expected to arrive in two months, will be embroidered, "In Memory of Chief Craig C. Harmon," the longtime head of the Niagara County Drug Task Force, who died in 2004. The sponsors of the donation are Harmon's wife, Pam, and sons, Corey and Todd. The dog, acquired earlier this year, was named Chief in Harmon's honor.

The vest will be made by Vested Interest in K9s, a Massachusetts nonprofit group that has provided body armor to more than 3,100 police dogs nationwide since its inception in 2009.

The standard donation is $950 per vest.