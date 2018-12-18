Share this article

NFTA gets $778,000 for Metro Rail expansion study

The Niagara Frontier Transit Authority will receive nearly $778,000 from the Federal Transit Administration to study development potential along the proposed Buffalo-Amherst Metro Rail expansion.

An NFTA map showing the proposed light rail extension into Amherst.

The NFTA and the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council will work with local municipalities to do additional planning work geared toward attracting private sector development and to maximize economic development opportunities. The work will include community and stakeholder outreach.

At the same time, local municipalities encompassing the proposed Metro Rail expansion have completed or are in the process of completing comprehensive plan and zoning code updates that will support walkable communities and denser development supportive of public transit.

Other project partners are Erie County, the City of Buffalo, Amherst, Town of Tonawanda and the University at Buffalo.

