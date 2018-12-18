Newfane pot grower to serve year in jail

A man was sentenced Monday to a year in the Niagara County Jail for growing marijuana on his Newfane property.

Brian C. Moreland, 31, now of Main Street, Olcott, was charged after a Sept. 27, 2017, raid on his former property on Ewings Road in Newfane, where officers seized 19.75 ounces of pot.

Moreland pleaded guilty Nov. 5 to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree criminal possession of marijuana before County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III. The longest sentence Murphy could have imposed was 18 months in state prison.