Southwestern quarterback Cole Snyder is committed to Rutgers. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

Where New York state's top-ranked football players are planning to sign

Western New York is home to three of the state's top 15 football recruits in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports rankings. Players have a 72-hour window to sign national letters of intent, beginning Wednesday.

Here is the list of the 15 players and their intended destinations. Note that Lockport's Malik Brooks committed to the University at Buffalo but said Monday that he does not intend to sign in the early period. The regular signing period begins Feb. 6.

Rk. Player Pos. High school College
1 Adisa Isaac DE Canarsie (Brooklyn) Penn State
2 Jason Blissett DT Poly Prep (Brooklyn) Miami
3 Malik Brooks WR Lockport Undecided
4 Jared Harrison-Hunte DT Christ the King (Middle Village) Undecided
5 Matt Goncalves OT Eastport (Manorsville) Pitt
6 Deyvon Wright RB Half Hollows Hills West (Huntington Station) Undecided
7 Adam ElGammal OT Christ the King (Middle Village) Cincinnati
8 Jyaire Stevens ATH Ketcham (Wappingers Falls) Undecided
9 Keith Winfrey DE William Floyd (Mastic Beach) Stony Brook
10 Gerald Drumgoole TE La Lumiere (Rochester) Undecided
11 Cole Snyder QB Southwestern (Jamestown) Rutgers
12 Prince-Elijah DeGroat S Curtis (Staten Island) Fordham
13 Christopher Fowx OT Stepanic (White Plains) Temple
14 Tristian Vandenberg K Canisius (Buffalo) Ohio
15 Jailen Nias ATH DeWitt Clinton (Bronx) Undecided

