Where New York state's top-ranked football players are planning to sign

Western New York is home to three of the state's top 15 football recruits in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports rankings. Players have a 72-hour window to sign national letters of intent, beginning Wednesday.

Here is the list of the 15 players and their intended destinations. Note that Lockport's Malik Brooks committed to the University at Buffalo but said Monday that he does not intend to sign in the early period. The regular signing period begins Feb. 6.