Where New York state's top-ranked football players are planning to sign
Western New York is home to three of the state's top 15 football recruits in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports rankings. Players have a 72-hour window to sign national letters of intent, beginning Wednesday.
Here is the list of the 15 players and their intended destinations. Note that Lockport's Malik Brooks committed to the University at Buffalo but said Monday that he does not intend to sign in the early period. The regular signing period begins Feb. 6.
Lockport WR Malik Brooks doesn't plan to sign with UB on Wednesday
|Rk.
|Player
|Pos.
|High school
|College
|1
|Adisa Isaac
|DE
|Canarsie (Brooklyn)
|Penn State
|2
|Jason Blissett
|DT
|Poly Prep (Brooklyn)
|Miami
|3
|Malik Brooks
|WR
|Lockport
|Undecided
|4
|Jared Harrison-Hunte
|DT
|Christ the King (Middle Village)
|Undecided
|5
|Matt Goncalves
|OT
|Eastport (Manorsville)
|Pitt
|6
|Deyvon Wright
|RB
|Half Hollows Hills West (Huntington Station)
|Undecided
|7
|Adam ElGammal
|OT
|Christ the King (Middle Village)
|Cincinnati
|8
|Jyaire Stevens
|ATH
|Ketcham (Wappingers Falls)
|Undecided
|9
|Keith Winfrey
|DE
|William Floyd (Mastic Beach)
|Stony Brook
|10
|Gerald Drumgoole
|TE
|La Lumiere (Rochester)
|Undecided
|11
|Cole Snyder
|QB
|Southwestern (Jamestown)
|Rutgers
|12
|Prince-Elijah DeGroat
|S
|Curtis (Staten Island)
|Fordham
|13
|Christopher Fowx
|OT
|Stepanic (White Plains)
|Temple
|14
|Tristian Vandenberg
|K
|Canisius (Buffalo)
|Ohio
|15
|Jailen Nias
|ATH
|DeWitt Clinton (Bronx)
|Undecided
