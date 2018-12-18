National Lacrosse League announces expanded playoff format

Eight of the 11 teams will make the National Lacrosse League playoffs in changes to the postseason format the league announced Monday.

The top four teams in the East and West divisions each will make the playoffs – the No. 1 seed will face No. 4 and No. 2 will face No. 3 with the higher seed as host. The winners meet in the Division Finals in a one-game playoff hosted by the highest remaining seed.

The NLL Finals will feature the division winners in a best two out of three, with the team with the best record hosting the first game and a decisive third game, if necessary. The other team will host Game 2.

The Buffalo Bandits, coming off a season-opening victory at Philadelphia, play their home opener Friday at KeyBank Center against the Toronto Rock.