Mercato pasta counter exits EXPO food hall

Mercato, the quick-serve pasta counter operated by Osteria 166 in the EXPO food hall, has closed.

“We will be relocating to Main Street in early 2019,” said owner Nick Pitillo. “We hope to see all of our guests there, and thank everyone for the support these past 2-plus years.”

Its last day of service in EXPO was Dec. 17.

Mercato was one of EXPO’s original tenants when it opened in February 2016. The hall is still home to Breezy Burrito Co., Sun Roll, Newbury Salads, and Gypsy Bohemian Grove Bar.

In a Facebook announcement Dec. 18, hall management said to expect two new EXPO offerings in January.

Mercato’s Olean location, at 213 N. Union St., remains open, Pitillo noted.

