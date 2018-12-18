Man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for March murder

A Buffalo man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years to life in prison for shooting a man to death in March on East Delavan Avenue.

Jonathen Malone Jr., 20, was found guilty of second-degree murder in November by State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns in a trial over the March 22 death of 26-year-old Dimitris Morgan of Buffalo, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Burns sentenced Malone for the crime, which occurred near Courtland Avenue.