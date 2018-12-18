Man sentenced to 20 years to life in attack on chocolate shop employee

A Buffalo man who was found guilty in connection with a March 15 attack on a 60-year-old chocolate shop employee was given an indeterminate sentence of 20 years to life in prison Tuesday by State Supreme Court Justice John Michalski, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

In November, a jury found 50-year-old John Jaycox guilty of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree assault and first-degree attempted sexual abuse.

Around 2 p.m. March 15, Jaycox entered a chocolate shop on Broadway and attacked a 60-year-old employee.

Jaycox was previously convicted and served prison time for beating an 81-year-old financial secretary with a metal rod and a fire extinguisher while robbing a Buffalo church in 1996.