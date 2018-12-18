Lockport men plead guilty in cocaine case

William Robinson of John Street, Lockport, pleaded guilty to three felonies Tuesday, including the possession of a more than a half-ounce of cocaine.

Robinson, 40, admitted that he had 0.35 ounces of the drug when his car was stopped Jan. 30 in Lockport, and another 0.16 ounces when police searched his home March 23. He also pleaded guilty to driving drunk with a suspended license April 6.

Charlie Horton-Fisher, 23, of Waterman Street, Lockport, also pleaded guilty to drug possession in the Jan. 30 case. Both men will be sentenced Feb. 26 by Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon.

Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said Horton-Fisher was arrested on a gun possession charge Saturday after shots were reportedly fired on Ruhlman Road in Lockport. Bail on that charge was set at $50,000.