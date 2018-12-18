Letter: Kennedy’s new chair benefits upstate transit

The appointment of Buffalo State Sen. Tim Kennedy to chair the New York State Senate Transportation Committee is great news for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, “Tim Kennedy gets key Senate Committee post” (by Tom Precious, Dec. 12).

Ditto for the other larger upstate transit agencies including Capital District Transit Authority (Albany), Central New York Regional Transportation Authority (Syracuse) and Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority.

Perhaps in the future, upstate will receive more than crumbs after the downstate Metropolitan Transportation Authority funding is approved.

Larry Penner

Great Neck