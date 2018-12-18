Letter: Climate protection bill would hit renewable goal

In a recent Another Voice column (“Energy policies can be pro-business, pro-environment,” the authors gets things half right.

The Climate and Community Protection Act (CCPA), the focus of their article, is also pro-community and pro-working families! If enacted, the CCPA would commit New York State to a just transition to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.

This transition would impact the entire economy, from energy generation to transportation to how we heat and cool our buildings. It would require that state agencies apply climate and equity filters to all decision making. This would ensure that no New Yorkers get left behind during the transition and that state government is accountable to climate goals.

The CCPA was perhaps the first climate bill in the country to take justice for communities and workers seriously. It acknowledges the disparate impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities and would support implementation of community-based climate solutions. The bill would redirect 40 percent of existing state climate and clean energy funding to vulnerable communities to enhance climate resiliency and reduce energy poverty by opening up access to renewables and energy efficiency.

The CCPA would also set job standards for industries called into action by public sector investments so that workers and their families can thrive as our economy transitions.

Global consensus has been reached that we’re now living through an intensifying climate crisis. The CCPA is a commonsense response to this crisis and represents a transformative strategy for achieving a just transition for all New Yorkers.

Clarke Gocker

Buffalo