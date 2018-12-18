LEDERMAN, Carol

LEDERMAN - Carol Of Amherst, NY, a lifelong resident of Buffalo, NY, passed December 17, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Sol J. Lederman. Devoted mother of Frank L. (Daphna) Lederman and Marcia (Barry) Silverberg. Loving grandmother of Ilia (Jake) Lopez, Sharon (Greg) Brener and Mark Silverberg; and great- grandmother of Francisco Yedidea Lopez. Sister of the late Sydney (Elizabeth) Dankman. Funeral services will be held at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC., 281 Dodge Rd., Wednesday at 11:00 AM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Hadassah. Visit the family guest book at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com