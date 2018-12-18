KARASZEWSKI, Linda M. (Staubitz)

December 16, 2018. Devoted mother of Joel and Alex Karaszewski; cherished friend of John M. Karaszewski; loving daughter of the late Chester and Pearl Staubitz; dear sister of Gary, Donald and the late Dale and Gordon Staubitz. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Wednesday from 3-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at the Shrine of St. John Neumann Chapel (Englewood and Belmont Aves.), Thursday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com