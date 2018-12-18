KARAS, Alice G. (Stogner)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on December 16, 2018; beloved wife of the late Francis E. Karas; devoted mother of Janet A. Eisenmenger and Judy F. (late Paul) Buczek; cherished grandmother of Dawn (Kenneth) Boudreau and Jill Himes (Robert Nagel); adored great-grandmother of Dylan, Alexa and Parker; loving daughter of the late William and Gustavia Stogner; dear sister of the late June (late Thomas) Allen, Joyce (late Jessie) Barnett and Franklin (late Carolyn) Stogner; fond other mother to Nadine (Lawrence) Nicieja; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com