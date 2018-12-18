JAROSZEWSKI, John J. "Jake"

December 16, 2018 of Sloan, NY. Beloved husband of 53 years to Patricia (nee Kornecki) Jaroszewski; dearest father of John Jr. (Lisa) and Robert Jaroszewski; loving grandfather of John III, Charles and Vincent; brother of Maryann (James) Zientek, late Peter (Jean) and James (Geri) Jaroszewski; brother-in-law of Corinne (Bill) Rogowski, Roslyn (Dave) Surdej and late Joseph (Chris) Kornecki; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services commencing at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2047 Broadway, Village of Sloan on Thursday at 9:30 AM and in St. Andrews R.C. Church at 10 AM. Interment in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Cheektowaga. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Wednesday, 2 - 8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. John was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, member of American Legion Post 273 in Florida and former member of Frank L. Gierlach American Legion Post 1320, retired supervisor of 37 years at Trico Products and was an avid outdoorsman. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com