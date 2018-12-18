Home of the Week: Feeling festive in North Tonawanda

Angela Vacanti loves the farmhouse style. She decorates the entire house incorporating Christmas decor that reflects that – much of it purchased through the years from Kissel Country Tin in North Tonawanda.

She and her husband, Joe, have lived in their home in North Tonawanda for 18 years. They have two grown children and three grandchildren.

One guest room is called the Poinsettia Room. Another is the Snowman Room. The Quiet Room is a second-floor retreat off the master bedroom for reading and relaxing. The two dogs like it up there, too.

Here is how she described her passion for creating a warm and welcoming home for our online Home of the Week feature:

“As much as I enjoy making my home beautiful for each season, what’s most important to me is the whole spirit of giving. The traditions and memories we create with our family and friends are something we will hold on to for years to come.

“It has always, for as long as I can remember, brought me so much happiness creating a beautiful home not only for my family but to open up my home to everyone I care about not only during the holiday season but all year round,” she wrote.

You can follow her on Instagram, @farmhousebyangie

