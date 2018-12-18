HARGADON, John G., Jr.

HARGADON - John G., Jr. December 17, 2018. Beloved husband of Carol E. (Fryling) Hargadon; loving father of Ellen (Gene) Chamberlin, Gerard Hargadon, Dorothy (Brian) Edgerton, Alicia and Patricia Hargadon; cherished grandfather of eight; dear brother of Veronica (Michael) Greenan, James (Diane), William (Rachel), and the late Donald Hargadon. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 6-8 PM and Thursday from 4-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association or St. Joseph's Indian School at www.stjo.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.beachtuynfh.com