Home of the Week: Feeling festive in North Tonawanda
The welcoming foyer at the home of Angela and Joe Vacanti.
Photo courtesy Angela Vacanti
Silk poinsettias border each step.
Photo courtesy Angela Vacanti
A holiday display.
Photo courtesy Angela Vacanti
The piano is in the den off the foyer.
Photo courtesy Angela Vacanti
They call the family room the Gathering Room.
Photo courtesy Angela Vacanti
The first-floor guest bath.
Photo courtesy Angela Vacanti
The gingerbread house came from HomeGoods this season.
Photo courtesy Angela Vacanti
Another view.
Photo courtesy Angela Vacanti
The gathering place for meals.
Photo courtesy Angela Vacanti
The upstairs landing.
Photo courtesy Angela Vacanti
The Snowman Room, ready for houseguests.
Photo courtesy Angela Vacanti
The snowman pillows came from Pier 1.
Photo courtesy Angela Vacanti
The second-floor Quiet Room, with Gracie on her favorite perch.
Photo courtesy Angela Vacanti
The little tree in the Quiet Room.
Photo courtesy Angela Vacanti
Another view of the Quiet Room.
Photo courtesy Angela Vacanti
The eating area off the kitchen.
Photo courtesy Angela Vacanti
The Poinsettia Room, a second guest bedroom.
Photo courtesy Angela Vacanti
The master bedroom.
Photo courtesy Angela Vacanti
The tree in the master bedroom.
Photo courtesy Angela Vacanti
An exterior view.
Photo courtesy Angela Vacanti
Photo:
1
/ 21
Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Angela Vacanti and her husband, Joe, live in North Tonawanda. Her passion is creating a warm and cozy home.
