First place FLOP rolls to girls hockey win over CASH

After a scoreless first period, defending state, WNY Federation and Section VI champion FLOP (Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park) broke out for a 6-2 win over CASH (Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home) Tuesday at the Amherst Northtown Center. FLOP (5-0-1, 16.5 points) leads the Federation over Williamsville (5-1-0, 15 points).

Brooke Becker, a junior from Orchard Park, scored to snap a 1-1 tie in the second period, sending FLOP on its way. Sophomore Keegan Shanahan (OP) who assisted on Becker's goal then made it 3-1 and sophomore Gabby Messing (Frontier) scored her second of the period to make it 4-1.

Seniors Abigail Lillis and Jessica Peters, both from Orchard Park scored for FLOP in the third.

Lucy Grimaldi, a sophomore from Clarence and Emma Faso, a Clarence senior, scored for Cash.

Senior goalie Tori Cottrell (Orchard Park) made 29 saves for the winners. Kylie Paige, a seventh-grader from Amherst Middle, made 40 saves for CASH.

Holleig's defense leads Iroquois

Sean Holleig scored 22 points but it was his pesky defense as the top of the Iroquois 1-3-1 zone defense that sparked the Chiefs to a 72-65 ECIC III win at Cheektowaga in boys basketball Tuesday night.

Iroquois led 12-7 after the opening quarter but the host Warriors rallied.

"We came out flat in the second quarter, turned it over and by halftime we were down three (34-31)," said Iroquois coach Todd Todd Kleitz. "The good thing was that we played that poorly but still had an opportunity to stay in the game."

Holleig has an estimated 12 steals or deflections that led to turnovers for Iroquois.

"He helped turn the game for us," Kleitz said. "Any time you can get a win on the road, especially against a good team like Cheektowaga its a big win."

Armondez Cleague had 22 points for the losing Warriors, including five 3-pointers.

Lake Shore's Zach Evans hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Eagles a 49-46 win over visiting East Aurora. It was his third three of the game. Ajay Cybulski led Lake Shore with 16 points, Evans and Josh Buchanan scored 11 each as Lake Shore went to 2-0 in ECIC III and took sole possession of first place.

River Reinhardt scored 29 points and Clarence made a big third quarter hold up for a 61-54 victory at Williamsville North. Clarence was ranked ninth and North sixth in the most recent Buffalo News Large Schools Boys Basketball Poll. Joseph Nusall led the losing Spartans with 21 points. The outcome left the teams tied at 2-1 in ECIC I behind Orchard Park.

MEC's Martin fills the stat sheet

She's only a sophomore by Kenyah Martin of Middle Early Colleges knows how to fill up a basketball stat sheed.

Martin, playing her first season on the MEC varsity under coach Debra Stanczyk, scored 22 points, hustled for 22 rebounds, came up with 16 steals and had seven assists in a 78-23 victory over Burgard in a Canisius Cup League 2 game played at Bennett High.

"She didn't start the season well but she's gotten bigger and stronger," Stanczyk said. "She's a good team player. She's not afraid to give up the ball. She had a great game today."

Martin came into the game with 26 points and 31 rebounds in the Kats' first six games.

Teammate Micayah Glisson, also a sophomore, had 25 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. while Jaya Caddele had 12 points and 10 boards.

Burgard was handicapped by the absence of its scoring leader NaFaysha Richardson.

Appenheimer, McDonald made first All-State in X-C

First team selections Tom Appenheimer of Cardinal O'Hara and Ronan McDonald of Randolph are among the 17 Western New York runners named in the All-state by the New York State Sportswriters.

Appenheimer and McDonald made Class D All-State.

Second team selections were Armani Merlino of Lancaster in Class A, Evan Hilbert of St. Joe's, Andrew Perrault of Lewiston-Porter in Class B, Peter Auer of Maple Grove in Class D.

Others honored: third team Peter DiLorenzo (Barker, Class C); fourth team Diego Rey (Fredonia, Class C), Austin Burkard (Newfane, Class C), ; fifth team, Ray Sambrotto (Sweet Home, Class A), Kyle Urban (Alden, Class C), Brett Russell (Springville, Class C), Dylan Davis (Frewsburg, Class D) and Frank Colburn (Maple Grove, Class D).

Receiving honorable mention: Vinny Pagliaccio (West Seneca West, Class B), Bruce Baglia (Falconer, Class C), Darius Jones (Maple Grove, Class D).