Driver with suspended license charged with impaired driving after South Buffalo hit-run

A Buffalo man was charged Tuesday morning with impaired driving and fleeing the scene of a crash in South Buffalo, according to a police report.

Michael T. Bennett, 34, of Buffalo, also was charged with giving police a false name just before 5 a.m. on Elk Street, where he was pulled over for driving the wrong way on a one-way street, according to the report.

The crash happened earlier at Southside Parkway and Abbott Road. The other driver gave police a description and the license plate number of the vehicle Bennett was driving, according to the report.

Bennett, whose driver's license has been suspended at least three times, was charged with driving while ability impaired, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, false personation and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.