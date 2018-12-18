Demand for in-home care for seniors is on the rise

The demand for in-home senior care is growing rapidly across the country, according to Care.com.

The online caregiving and family support organization identified 20 cities that are seeing the fastest job growth.

Buffalo ranks 12th.

Baby boomers are turning 65 at a rate of 10,000 people per day. The number of Americans aged 65 and over will nearly double in the coming decades, from 43 million in 2012 to nearly 84 million in 2050, when they’ll comprise 20 percent of the total population.

Today, some 34 million family caregivers provide roughly $500 billion in unpaid care to their aging loved ones — but, as the aging population grows, experts warn there won’t be enough family caregivers to go around.

Still, nine in 10 seniors say they prefer to remain in their home and “age in place” – a trend that many in health care are counting on to help reduce the costs of expensive long-term care.

To help keep seniors well cared for, safe and healthy in their homes, seniors and their families are hiring more in-home care to provide assistance with everything from hands-on care to housekeeping, meal prep, transportation to and from appointments, and errand-running.

Home care aide and home health aide jobs are projected to grow six times faster than other job categories during the next decade, Care.com estimates. Between those two categories, more than a million new jobs will be created by 2026, accounting for 10 percent of all new jobs over the next decade.

See the full report here.