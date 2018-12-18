17-year-old is offered manslaughter plea in Lockport slaying

D'Vonne T. Clark, charged with second-degree murder in the July 22 stabbing death of a Buffalo teenager in Lockport, has been given until Jan. 4 to plead guilty to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter, defense counsel Joseph A. Scalzo said after a Niagara County Court appearance Tuesday.

Clark, 17, of Lockport, allegedly intervened in a fight in an alley off Pine Street and fatally stabbed Elijah L. Wedington, 16.

Earlier, Judge Sara Sheldon rejected Scalzo's effort to have the indictment changed from murder to first-degree manslaughter. Now prosecutors have offered Clark the charge Scalzo sought all along.

Scalzo said he hired a private investigator to interview witnesses before Clark decides on the plea deal. Jury selection for a murder trial would begin Feb. 4.