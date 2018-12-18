College hoops: Stockard stands out in Bona's 2 OT loss; UB's Hemphill returns with big game

How much did St. Bonaventure's men's team miss Courtney Stockard? How about the University at Buffalo women with Summer Hemphill?

Stockard, who was out for Bona's first six games, scored 27 points before fouling out of St. Bonaventure's 83-76 loss in double overtime at the University of Vermont.

In her first game back after missing the first semester games dues to academic issues, Hemphill scored 24 points and picked off 14 rebounds for UB in a hard-fought 75-69 victory Tuesday night over Dartmouth at Leede Arena in Hanover, N.H.

The Bonnies would not have made it to the first overtime without Stockard. He had 27 points and nine rebounds before he fouled out with 2:05 left in the first overtime. Until then, he was close to matching the production of Vermont star Anthony Lamb, a 6-foot-6 junior Greece Athena High in Rochester.

Lamb scored 42 points for the Catamounts making 15 of 28 field goal tries including 6 of 14 3-pointers.

Stockard was the man in key moments for Bona. He hit a 3-pointer and a steal and a layup to cap a 9-0 run that put the Bonnies in front 14-4 early. He hit a jumper with 2 seconds left in the half for his 11th point and a 31-22 Bona lead.

UVM hung in, though, and after a Bona turnover, tied the game with at 64-all on Robin Duncan's rebound layup with 2 seconds left in regulation.

In the first overtime, Lamb missed the first of two free throws with 19 seconds to go and the Bonnies were able to send it into the second overtime on Kyle Lofton's layup with 7 seconds left.

Bona was up four, 76-72, before Lamb made two foul shots to put the Catamounts in front, 77-76, with 1:46 left. Lamb's 3-pointer made it 80-76 with 52 seconds to play. Three free throws closed it out for the home side.

Hemphill, a junior from Cardinal O'Hara star, played 30 minutes in her first game back for the UB women before she was disqualified with her fifth personal with 22 seconds left in the foul-filled game. Four players fouled out.

There were 67 fouls called and 61 free throws attempted in the game. And it was three foul shots in the last 22 seconds by UB star Cierra Dillard that nailed down the victory.

It was a tight game all the way. UB's biggest lead was only eight points, 10-2. Dartmouth's only lead was by two, 34-34, late in the second quarter. Dillard finished with 24 points, tying Hemphill for game honors. Isalys Quinones had 19 to lead Dartmouth.

***

The Niagara men (5-4) will be looking for their fourth straight victory in December when they travel to face Cleveland State Wednesday night.

No Purple Eagles team has started 4-0 in December since 1980-81 when NU won five straight to start its first season under coach Pete Lonergan.

Niagara owns close wins over Pittsburgh by one point and over New Hampshire and Cornell by three points each. Four Purple Eagles are averaging in double figures -- Marvin Prochet (19.8 ppg), Dominic Robb (12.8), James Towns (12.4), and Keleaf Tate (10.6).

Cleveland State is 4-8 with all four wins coming at home. Niagara leads the all-time series between the schools, 5-3. The visiting team has never won in the rivalry.

The Vikings are led by sophomore guard Tyree Appleby who is averaging 16.8 points per game and was selected to the Preseason All-League first team in the Horizon League. Stefan Kenic averaged 11.8 points while freshman Rashad Williams is coming off a 25-point game with seven 3-point baskets in the Vikings 87-77 overtime loss at Illinois State.