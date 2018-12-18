Christmas forecast comes into view with limited chances for snow

For six weeks in late October, November and early December, the Buffalo Niagara endured colder than average temperatures, chilly lake-effect rain, sleet, graupel and snow.

Until this week.

Today will mark the sixth consecutive day of above-average temperatures in Buffalo as a southerly flow pushes the mercury into the 40s with sunny skies. This is the longest such streak of warmer than average weather since Oct. 6 to 11.

In all likelihood, it'll also mean there won't be much snow for Christmas in Buffalo.

Although the warmish weather is only expected to persist through the end of the week when a moisture-laden storm system crosses the region, heavy precipitation expected late Thursday and Friday will come in the form of rain, the National Weather Service predicted.

Temperatures Thursday and Friday are forecast in the mid- to upper 40s before dipping back into more seasonal territory in the mid- to upper 30s over the weekend.

Precipitation on the back-side of the storm system could transition from rain to snow by Saturday but chances for precipitation are expected to decrease later Saturday. Chances for some snow showers remain in the forecast through Monday as a clipper system passes through but any precipitation is expected to fizzle out by Christmas Day on Tuesday.

"Another surface ridge and attendant drier air should build across our region between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day," the weather service said. "This should result in diminishing lake snows east of the lakes with mainly dry weather expected elsewhere."

Forecasters said there are chances for snow showers Monday with temperatures in the mid-30s.

By Christmas Eve, mostly cloudy skies are expected with lows in the mid-20s.

Partly sunny skies are forecast on Christmas Day with about a 30 percent chance for some snow showers. The daytime high is forecast to be about 35 degrees.