Chilly today, 'steady warming trend' starts Wednesday

Cooler air behind a passing cold front will take control across Western New York today, but it will be short-lived, National Weather Service forecasts show.

Partly sunny skies are forecast today with a chilly northwesterly flow. Daytime highs might not escape the upper 20s, forecasters said. Wind chills are forecast to stay in the teens today.

But, winds are forecast to shift later this afternoon into the evening, becoming more southwesterly.

That should stem the tide of cold air.

"The big weather story will be toward the tail end of the week, which will feature a deepening low-pressure system that will track out of the deep south and steam towards the lower Great Lakes," the weather service said.

In the meantime, forecasters said high pressure will dominate resulting in "tranquil weather" across the region.

Temperatures will stay put in the upper 20s overnight, forecasts show, and are expected to climb into the lower 40s for Wednesday with sunny skies expected.

Partly sunny skies are expected Thursday with highs in the mid-40s.

A moisture-laden storm system is expected to reach the Buffalo Niagara region later Thursday, bringing with it increasing chances for "a period of widespread moderate to heavy rain," the weather service said.

A slow-moving precipitation shield could result in an inch or more of rainfall by the weekend, forecast models suggest.

Some of the the week's warmest temperatures could come on the "shortest day of the year" daylight-wise on Friday. The thermometer should make it into the upper 40s. Rain is expected. Then, temperatures are expected to drop off again for the weekend.

At this point, rain is expected to turn over to snow showers Saturday with highs expected to be back in the upper 30s. Then, chances for snow showers remain in the forecast through early next week heading into Christmas, forecasts show.

The amount of daylight in Buffalo starts to increase again on Saturday through June 21.